Germany will transfer the third Patriot system to Ukraine, as well as IRIS-T and Gepard installations

In the coming weeks and months, Germany will transfer to Ukraine a third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T and Gepard installations, as well as missiles and ammunition.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this at the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin.

Scholz appealed to the international community to support the German initiative to increase the capacity of Ukrainian air defense "everyone, if possible." According to him, the best reconstruction is "the one that should not be implemented." He added that at the summit of G7 leaders, which will be held in Italy on June 13-15, he will advocate for "far-reaching and long-term commitments for Ukraine."

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine now needs at least 7 more Patriot systems to close the main cities of Ukraine and reduce the ability of Russia to attack civilian cities with missiles and guided aerial bombs.