Germany is launching an initiative to find additional air defense systems for Ukraine

The government of Germany took the initiative to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

This is reported by Tagesschau.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius contacted NATO and EU partners to find new air defense systems for Ukraine as soon as possible. They also turned to third countries, but did not reveal which ones.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the goal of the initiative is to find available air defense systems as soon as possible and immediately supply them to Ukraine.