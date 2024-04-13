Germany will give Ukraine another Patriot and missiles for existing air defense systems

Germany has announced that it will immediately transfer another Patriot launcher to Ukraine to defend against Russian air attacks.
This was reported in the German Ministry of Defense.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted that Russian missile terror aimed at Ukrainian cities and infrastructure endangers civilians and destroys industry, which is why Ukraine needs the Patriot.
At the same time, Germany is already working on the fastest possible purchase of the new Patriot for its own Armed Forces.
President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the decision to supply Ukraine with an additional Patriot system and missiles to the existing air defense systems.
"Thank you, Olaf, for your leadership! This is a real manifestation of support for Ukraine at a critical time for us. I call on all other leaders of partner states to follow this example," he wrote.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022, Western countries have provided Ukraine with various air defense systems, all missiles can be shot down only by the American Patriot air defense system, the Ukrainian military has only three such systems. At the end of February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the transfer of 10 Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv would radically change the situation in the war. In April, he said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to completely close the sky from air attacks. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba repeatedly called on foreign partners to transfer 5-7 Patriot systems to Ukraine and called this number the minimum necessary.