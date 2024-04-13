Germany will give Ukraine another Patriot and missiles for existing air defense systems

Germany has announced that it will immediately transfer another Patriot launcher to Ukraine to defend against Russian air attacks.

This was reported in the German Ministry of Defense.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted that Russian missile terror aimed at Ukrainian cities and infrastructure endangers civilians and destroys industry, which is why Ukraine needs the Patriot.

At the same time, Germany is already working on the fastest possible purchase of the new Patriot for its own Armed Forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the decision to supply Ukraine with an additional Patriot system and missiles to the existing air defense systems.

"Thank you, Olaf, for your leadership! This is a real manifestation of support for Ukraine at a critical time for us. I call on all other leaders of partner states to follow this example," he wrote.