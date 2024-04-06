Zelenskyi: Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems for full protection

In order to fully protect the sky, Ukraine needs to get 25 Patriot systems — this will allow cities to be closed from Russian missile attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this in an interview for the "Edyny Novyni" telethon.

"I will not tell you how many Patriot systems we have, but I can tell you how many are necessary to close Ukraine for the future. It is desirable for Ukraine to have 25 Patriot systems with 6-8 batteries each. All our partners are already well aware of this and even know the points where the relevant systems should be located," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, analogues of Patriot will also be suitable for Ukraine. There are quite a few of them, but they work.

Zelensky noted that the results of air defense in Ukraine are impressive, it looks like there are actually many systems. However, this is not the case.

"Therefore, we need 25 Patriot systems to completely cover our country, even those regions where it does not fly," he emphasized.