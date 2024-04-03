The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kuleba called on the allies to transfer 5-7 Patriot systems to Ukraine if they do not want to shoot down missiles over their countries

In an interview with Reuters, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraineʼs allies do not provide enough air defense equipment, despite the fact that they have more than 100 Patriot systems.

Therefore, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry plans to raise the issue of supplying Patriot systems at each of the series of meetings with NATO colleagues over the next two days in Brussels.

According to him, the Ukrainian partners currently "do not want to share another five or seven Patriots." He noted that this number is the minimum necessary to protect the sky from constant Russian air attacks.

“Is it such a big problem? Is it impossible to ensure the minimum request of Ukraine?" Kuleba asked.

And he added that "itʼs just a matter of political will" and someone should make a decision on providing additional Patriots.

Dmytro Kuleba does not understand why the allies still do not hand over the Patriot, although they themselves are not under missile and drone attacks every day, like Ukraine.

"When I say that there will be a war in Europe, and rockets will fall on Brussels and other European cities, I am not exaggerating. All this will happen if Ukraine does not win the war against Russia. Therefore, the best way to save your Patriots from intercepting missiles over your countries, and your soldiers from death, is to send Patriots to Ukraine and give Ukrainian soldiers everything they need," he summarized.