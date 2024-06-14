The Netherlands will transfer shells worth €350 million to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive €350 million worth of 152-mm shells from the Netherlands.

This was reported by the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

The Netherlands contributes military support to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). This will be one of the largest IFU orders for the international arms industry.

The International Fund for Ukraine was founded by nine countries, including Australia, Denmark, Great Britain, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands also intends to transfer the Patriot system to Ukraine together with partner countries. For this, the Netherlands will provide three launchers and a radar.

The day before, a meeting of the Contact Group took place in the Rammstein format. A lot of attention was paid to the air defense of Ukraine, but the USA did not announce the transfer of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine, despite reports in the media about such an intention.

The Netherlands consistently supports Ukraine in its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. Recently, the Netherlands allocated €60 million for the purchase of drones, is preparing for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets, together with Denmark contributed €400 million to a fund for the construction of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, and provided much other assistance.