The Netherlands allows Ukraine to use their F-16 fighter jets on the territory of Russia

The Netherlands will not object to Ukraine using their F-16 fighter jets over Russian territory for self-defense in the future.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague, Radio Svoboda reports.

"If you have the right to self-defense, there are no limits to the use of weapons... Thatʼs a general principle," Bruins Slot said.

Bruins Slot noted that Article 51 of the UN Charter, which speaks of the right to self-defense, gives Ukraine the right to use Western aircraft over the territory of Russia.

"This is the general principle that we follow, and we are, of course, very busy with negotiations with the Americans to make all F-16s available [to Ukraine]. We are ready to do everything possible to allow the F-16 to fly in the sky of Ukraine as soon as possible," added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Denmark takes a similar position to the Netherlands — Ukraine will have the right to use Danish F-16 fighter jets to strike military targets in Russia. At the same time, Ukraine will be able to use Belgian F-16s only on its territory.