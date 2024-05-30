Denmark allows Ukraine to attack military targets in the Russian Federation with its F-16 fighters

Ukraine will have the right to use Danish F-16 fighter jets to strike military targets in Russia.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lücke Rasmussen at a briefing with journalists, Ukrinform and EP report.

According to him, when the issue of Ukraineʼs ability to strike legal targets on the territory of Russia from Danish fighter jets was discussed with the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Danish Parliament, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark stated from the very beginning that this was part of self-defense.

"This is not a new position, it is part of our contribution," he added.

Denmark announced its decision to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine on August 20, 2023. We are talking about 19 F-16 aircraft. They will arrive in Ukraine after training pilots, engineers and preparing the relevant infrastructure.

On May 3, the head of the British Foreign Ministry David Cameron said that the Armed Forces have the right to strike Russian targets with weapons provided by London, and later Sweden, Poland and Finland made similar statements. The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands and the President of France also spoke in favor of easing restrictions for the Armed Forces. And the NATO Parliamentary Assembly called on the governments of the Alliance countries to allow Ukraine to strike military targets on the territory of Russia with Western weapons.

The German government is also inclined to allow Ukraine to strike the Russian Federation with German weapons, while the US is ready to "adapt and adjust" its position as needed. The USA is under pressure from several key European allies to allow Ukraine to use its weapons against the Russian Federation. The New York Times wrote that Joe Bidenʼs administration is already actively discussing easing restrictions.