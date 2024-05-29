Poland does not forbid Ukraine to use its weapons on the territory of Russia

The Polish authorities do not restrict Ukraine from using the weapons transferred by Warsaw to strike targets on the territory of Russia.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk said this on Radio Zet.

When asked if they discussed any restrictions on the use of Polish weapons by the Ukrainian military, for example, regarding strikes on Russian territory, the official said: "The Polish weapons that we provide to Ukraine do not have such restrictions."

According to him, Ukrainians can fight as they see fit.

"Ukraine was brutally attacked by Russia, so it has the right to defend itself. For our part, we are a country that has decided to help her in this. I believe that the rest of the Western allies should also remove similar restrictions," said Tomczyk.

British Foreign Minister Cameron also said on May 3 that the Armed Forces have the right to strike Russian targets with weapons provided by London. In addition, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly called on the governments of the Alliance countries to allow Ukraine to strike military targets on the territory of Russia with Western weapons.