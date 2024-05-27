The NATO Parliamentary Assembly calls on the countries of the Alliance to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons for legitimate purposes in the Russian Federation

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly called on the governments of the Alliance countries to allow Ukraine to strike military targets on the territory of Russia with Western weapons.
This was reported by the press service of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
The declaration contains a call to the governments of the Alliance countries "to support Ukraine in its international right to defend itself by lifting some restrictions on the use weapons provided by NATO Allies to strike legitimate targets in Russia."
The declarants emphasize that the current efforts are not enough for the victory of Ukraine, therefore the members of the Alliance should remove certain restrictions. The document was approved by the majority of more than 200 legislators from all 32 countries of the Alliance.
"Ukraine must be provided with all that it needs, as quickly as possible and for as long as it takes for it to win," the message reads.
Peopleʼs deputy and head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Chernev added that now the parliamentarians will have legal grounds to put even more pressure on their governments to implement the decisions of the NATO PA.
- Against the background of the new Russian offensive on the Kharkiv region, Ukraine calls on its allies, in particular the United States, to cancel the ban on the use of weapons provided by them for attacks on the territory of Russia. Above all, senior Ukrainian officials say that such a ban prevented Ukraine from attacking the positions of Russian troops when they were preparing the last offensive. They claim that Ukraine needs to attack military depots on enemy territory for its own defense. For example, the Ukrainian authorities watched the Russians gather near the border for weeks, but due to the policies of many allies, Ukraine was unable to use the weapons provided by them for a pre-emptive strike.
- Russia is well aware of this limitation, which is why it was able to concentrate military equipment and at least 30,000 soldiers on the border, without fear of damage, for example, by US-provided ATACMS ballistic missiles, with which Ukraine successfully destroyed the enemy on the front.
- Meanwhile, Great Britain allows Ukraine to strike with its weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. The countryʼs foreign secretary, David Cameron, said this month that Ukraine has the right to use London-provided weapons to strike targets in Russia — it is up to Kiev to decide whether to do so.
- And Blinken said at a press conference in Ukraine with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on May 15 that Washington does not encourage strikes against Russia with American weapons, but "Ukraine must decide for itself what to do." At the same time, officially, the position of the White House on this issue remains unchanged. However, the US State Department is stimulating debate in the Administration of President Joe Biden regarding its mitigation.