The NATO Parliamentary Assembly calls on the countries of the Alliance to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons for legitimate purposes in the Russian Federation

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly called on the governments of the Alliance countries to allow Ukraine to strike military targets on the territory of Russia with Western weapons.

This was reported by the press service of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The declaration contains a call to the governments of the Alliance countries "to support Ukraine in its international right to defend itself by lifting some restrictions on the use weapons provided by NATO Allies to strike legitimate targets in Russia."

The declarants emphasize that the current efforts are not enough for the victory of Ukraine, therefore the members of the Alliance should remove certain restrictions. The document was approved by the majority of more than 200 legislators from all 32 countries of the Alliance.

"Ukraine must be provided with all that it needs, as quickly as possible and for as long as it takes for it to win," the message reads.

Peopleʼs deputy and head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Chernev added that now the parliamentarians will have legal grounds to put even more pressure on their governments to implement the decisions of the NATO PA.