Britain will provide $3.7 billion in aid to Ukraine every year and allows it to strike Russia with its weapons

British Foreign Minister David Cameron promised that Ukraine would receive $3.74 billion in aid from his country every year. And he added that London does not object to the use of its weapons for strikes against Russia.

Reuters writes about it.

"We will provide £3 billion every year for as long as it takes. We just exhausted everything we could in terms of providing equipment,” Cameron said.

And he noted that part of this equipment has arrived in Ukraine just now.

The head of the British Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia, and it is up to Kyiv to decide whether to do so.

"Ukraine has this right. Just as Russia is striking Ukraine, you can understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it defends itself," he explained.

David Cameron met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 2 during his second visit to Kyiv as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Great Britain supports Ukraine in every possible way against the background of Russian aggression, in particular, it provides financial, military and humanitarian aid. Among other things, Britain organized a program to train the Ukrainian military, train Ukrainian pilots on modern fighter jets and provide Ukraine with long-range missiles.

The total military, humanitarian and economic support of Ukraine by Britain, according to the data of the government of the United Kingdom as of the beginning of December 2023, reached £9.3 billion.