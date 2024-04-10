The head of the Pentagon advised Ukraine not to attack Russian refineries, but to “focus on military objectives”

Ukraineʼs recent attacks on Russian oil refineries could affect global energy markets, so the US recommends "focusing on military objectives."

This was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at a meeting of the US Senate Committee on Armed Forces, reports Bloomberg.

"These attacks could have consequences for the global energy situation. It is better for Ukraine to strike at tactical and operational targets that can directly affect the current battle," the head of the Pentagon said.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton reacted to Austinʼs remarks about attacks on Russian refineries.

"It seems to me that the Biden administration doesnʼt want gas prices to go up in an election year," he said.

Lloyd Austin also repeated the US administrationʼs request to Congress to approve additional military aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that it, among other things, provides jobs for American workers through increased US defense production.