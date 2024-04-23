Great Britain announced its largest package of military aid to Ukraine at $617 million

Great Britain announced its largest military aid package to Ukraine at over $617 million (£500 million). The funds will provide supplies of ammunition, anti-aircraft defenses, drones and engineering support.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

Britain will also send military equipment to Ukraine. It is about:

60 boats, including raiding and diving boats, as well as naval guns;

more than 1 600 attack and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as additional long-range Storm Shadow missiles;

more than 400 pieces of equipment, including 160 protected Husky vehicles, 162 armored vehicles and 78 all-terrain vehicles;

almost 4 million cartridges for small arms.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce this aid package during his visit to Poland on April 23. There he will meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss deepening British-Polish relations.

The leaders will also hold talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg regarding European security and support for Ukraine. Then the British Prime Minister will go to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz.