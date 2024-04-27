The Russian refinery in Slovyansk-na-Kuban partially stopped after a drone attack

The Russian oil refinery in Slovyansk-on-Kuban has partially suspended work after a drone attack.
Eduard Trudnev, director of integrated security of the Sloviansk ECO group of companies, told the Russian propaganda publication TASS about this.
According to him, ten drones "flew right into the factory" and a big fire broke out there. He also suggests that there is hidden damage to the refinery.
The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, blamed Ukraine for the drone attack and said that the drones targeted the tank park and the rectification column.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 68 Ukrainian drones over its territory, and in particular 66 — over the Krasnodar Territory.
The oil refinery in Slovyansk-na-Kuban processes 3 million tons of oil per year.
- This spring, Ukraine began to actively attack Russian refineries. On March 13, an oil refinery caught fire in Russian Ryazan after a drone attack. Earlier, drones attacked a refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and an oil depot in Oryol. At the same time, the oil refinery of the Lukoil company in the Nizhny Novgorod Region lost part of its capacity due to the attack. On March 17 , another oil refinery in the Krasnodar region caught fire in Russia after a drone attack.
- At the end of March , a sharp decrease in gasoline production was recorded in Russia — by 7.4%, to 754.6 thousand tons.