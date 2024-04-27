The Russian refinery in Slovyansk-na-Kuban partially stopped after a drone attack

The Russian oil refinery in Slovyansk-on-Kuban has partially suspended work after a drone attack.

Eduard Trudnev, director of integrated security of the Sloviansk ECO group of companies, told the Russian propaganda publication TASS about this.

According to him, ten drones "flew right into the factory" and a big fire broke out there. He also suggests that there is hidden damage to the refinery.

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, blamed Ukraine for the drone attack and said that the drones targeted the tank park and the rectification column.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 68 Ukrainian drones over its territory, and in particular 66 — over the Krasnodar Territory.

The oil refinery in Slovyansk-na-Kuban processes 3 million tons of oil per year.