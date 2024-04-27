Krasnodar Krai was attacked by 66 drones — targeting the refinery in Slovyansk-on-Kuban

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the shooting down of 68 Ukrainian drones over its territory, including 66 over the Krasnodar Territory.

Explosions rang out in several areas, hits and a fire were recorded at the oil refinery LLC "Slovyansk ECO" near the city of Slovyansk-na-Kuban. This refinery processes 3 million tons of oil per year.

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, says that the targets were oil refineries and infrastructure facilities. According to him, "there are no serious destructions".

The head of the Slovyansk district of the Krasnodar region, Roman Siniagovskyi, noted that the plant in Slovyansk-na-Kuban was hit. He says there were 9 attacks on the tank farm and the distillation column.