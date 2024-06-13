The head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin according to the results of the “Ramstein” format, did not announce the transfer of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine, despite reports in the media. Lloyd Austin only noted that strengthening Ukrainian air defense remains a priority today.

Citing high-ranking officials of the Biden administration and the military, The New York Times newspaper wrote on June 11 that the US president supported the decision to send one Patriot system to Ukraine from Poland, where it protected the rotational forces of US troops. It has been claimed that this Patriot will be on the front lines in the near future, as long as it doesnʼt need maintenance or modification.

On June 13, the deputy head of the Polish Ministry of Defense Cezary Tomczyk wrote to X that his country does not agree to the transfer of the system to Ukraine, calling it a Polish battery. "Polish patriots protect Polish skies, and that will not change," he noted.