Estonia hands Ukraine a new package of military aid. It has a short-range Mistral air defense system

Estonia is handing over a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include Mistral-type short-range anti-aircraft missile systems and their missiles.

This is reported on the website of the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

"We have shaped the aid package in such a way that Ukraine will get the maximum benefit from it [air defense], without harming the combat capability of the Estonian Defense Forces, and so that we can restore the necessary supplies in the shortest possible time," said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

The number of systems and missiles is not disclosed.