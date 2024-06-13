Argentina joined the “Ramstein” format. Aid to Ukraine is expanding

During the opening of the “Ramstein” meeting, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said that Argentina had joined the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. The country is represented at the meeting by Minister of Defense Louis Petri.
"Support for Ukraine is increasing. And so I welcome Argentinaʼs efforts as a new member of the Contact Group. I welcome you here with us today," said the head of the Pentagon.
More than 50 countries participate in the work of the group — all the countries of the NATO bloc, most of the EU states, and allies from Africa and Asia.
- Today, June 13, the 23rd meeting in the Rammstein format for assistance to Ukraine is being held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov is present at the meeting. On the agenda of "Ramstein" is the strengthening of air defense of Ukraine, in particular, with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.
- There will also be a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council today. Ministers should discuss long-term support for Ukraine.