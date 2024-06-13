Argentina joined the “Ramstein” format. Aid to Ukraine is expanding

During the opening of the “Ramstein” meeting, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said that Argentina had joined the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. The country is represented at the meeting by Minister of Defense Louis Petri.

"Support for Ukraine is increasing. And so I welcome Argentinaʼs efforts as a new member of the Contact Group. I welcome you here with us today," said the head of the Pentagon.

More than 50 countries participate in the work of the group — all the countries of the NATO bloc, most of the EU states, and allies from Africa and Asia.