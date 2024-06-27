The Czech Republic has already supplied Ukraine with 50,000 shells as part of its initiative

The Czech Republic allocated almost 866 million crowns (over €34 million) to the initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine. This money will be used to purchase ammunition from the Czech company STV Group, reports Ceske Noviny.
The first batch of ammunition has already arrived in Ukraine some time ago, assures the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.
Minister of Defense Yana Chernokhova clarified that it is about 50,000 ammunition. The Czech Republic cooperated with Germany in the matter of delivery. At the same time, this is the first part of 180,000 munitions financed by the German contribution.
So far, 18 countries have joined the initiative, 15 of which have promised to allocate money, Chernokhova added.
According to Fiala, tens of thousands of ammunition will be delivered to Ukraine every month on a regular basis. "The goal is to deliver up to 500,000 units by the end of the year, which is currently funded," he added.
- In February 2024, the Czech Republic announced that it had found a way to get 800,000 shells for Ukraine, but they had to be bought. The country called on its allies to invest money in this initiative — it was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and other countries.
- Already in March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic reported that there may be more projectiles within the scope of the initiative — from 1.5 million. The Czech Republic contracted the first 180,000 ammunition in mid-April.
- In May, European leaders said they hope to transfer 500,000 shells to Ukraine by the end of the year as part of Czech initiatives.
- At the end of May, Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala announced that Ukraine would receive tens of thousands of projectiles every month.