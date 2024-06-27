The Czech Republic has already supplied Ukraine with 50,000 shells as part of its initiative

The Czech Republic allocated almost 866 million crowns (over €34 million) to the initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine. This money will be used to purchase ammunition from the Czech company STV Group, reports Ceske Noviny.

The first batch of ammunition has already arrived in Ukraine some time ago, assures the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

Minister of Defense Yana Chernokhova clarified that it is about 50,000 ammunition. The Czech Republic cooperated with Germany in the matter of delivery. At the same time, this is the first part of 180,000 munitions financed by the German contribution.

So far, 18 countries have joined the initiative, 15 of which have promised to allocate money, Chernokhova added.

According to Fiala, tens of thousands of ammunition will be delivered to Ukraine every month on a regular basis. "The goal is to deliver up to 500,000 units by the end of the year, which is currently funded," he added.