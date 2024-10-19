The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands will buy reconnaissance drones for Ukraine for more than €42 million from the local company DeltaQuad.
This was reported in the press service of the department.
ISR drones can fly long and far. They are used for real-time battlefield information gathering, intelligence gathering and surveillance.At the same time, modern drones must have the latest technologies to remain invisible, resist jamming and work autonomously if they temporarily lose contact with their base location.
The purchase of the ISR drones is one of the first steps in the €400 million agreement with Ukraine, which was signed during the visit of Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans. The countries agreed to jointly produce drones.
- The Netherlands consistently supports Ukraine in its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. In October, the Netherlands announced that it would additionally allocate €271 million for artillery shells for Ukraine.
- Earlier, the country allocated €60 million for the purchase of drones, together with Denmark contributed €400 million to the fund for the construction of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.
- In July, the Netherlands and Denmark began the process of sending Ukraine 14 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, which they purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine last year. In addition, the Netherlands has already handed Ukraine the radar system for the Patriot air defense system and will soon hand over three launchers.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.