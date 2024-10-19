The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands will buy reconnaissance drones for Ukraine for more than €42 million from the local company DeltaQuad.

This was reported in the press service of the department.

ISR drones can fly long and far. They are used for real-time battlefield information gathering, intelligence gathering and surveillance.At the same time, modern drones must have the latest technologies to remain invisible, resist jamming and work autonomously if they temporarily lose contact with their base location.

The purchase of the ISR drones is one of the first steps in the €400 million agreement with Ukraine, which was signed during the visit of Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans. The countries agreed to jointly produce drones.

