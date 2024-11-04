Israel informed that it has eliminated another official of “Hezbollah”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed that it had eliminated another Hezbollah official Abu Ali Reed.

Israel says he directed anti-aircraft fire against IDF and commanded terrorist attacks by Hezbollah in the Baraachit area of southern Lebanon. Allegedly, Abu Ali Reed participated in the war against Israel, the new phase of which began on October 7, 2023.

IDF called him "responsible for planning and executing missile and anti-tank missile strikes against the IDF troops."

The situation in the Middle East

The situation between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in September 2024. On September 17, hundreds of pagers of members of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group exploded in Lebanon. During the day, the explosions were repeated — walkie-talkies and radio receivers were detonated. The Washington Post writes that Israel invented the "pager operation" back in 2022. Before that, the IDF had been listening to militants for 9 years.

After a series of explosions, the Ministry of Defense of Israel announced the transfer of the main military effort to the north, where the country borders Lebanon. The head of the department Yoav Gallant said that a "new phase" of the war was beginning.

On September 30, it became known that Tel Aviv launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon. As of November 4, it is known that Israel eliminated the previous leader of Hamas Ismail Haniya, his successor Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, his deputy Hashim Safi al-Din, and the leader of the group Jafar Khader.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shia Muslim military-political organization founded in 1982. Hezbollah is actively supported by Iran, it is recognized as a terrorist in more than 20 countries, in particular in the USA, EU and Great Britain. Hezbollah has been against Israel since its inception.

