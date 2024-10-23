Israel confirms the death of the alleged new leader of Hezbollah Hashim Safi al-Din

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that about three weeks ago, during an attack on the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, it eliminated Hashim Safi al-Din, the successor of the leader of the Lebanese group "Hezbollah" Hassan Nasrallah. It is also about other killed officials of the group.

This was reported by IDF.

Then Israeli warplanes attacked the main intelligence headquarters of the terrorist organization "Hezbollah", located underground in the center of the civilian district of Daha in Beirut.

At the time of the attack, according to Israel, there were 25 Hezbollah officials in the headquarters, in particular, the head of the Lebanese groupʼs intelligence headquarters, Hossein Ali Zima, and other commanders were killed.

What preceded

In the evening of September 27, Israel eliminated the head of "Hezbollah" Hassan Nasrallah. There was no official announcement of the appointment of the new leader of Hezbollah, but Al Arabiya wrote that the successor was 60-year-old Hashim Safi al-Din, Nasrallahʼs cousin, the head of the movementʼs executive board.

Previously, the media reported on the death of Hashim Safi al-Din on October 5 and noted that he and other high-ranking Hezbollah representatives could have been the target of Israel — they were holding a meeting in an underground bunker during the strike. A Lebanese security official told Sky News Arabia that the chances of anyone surviving at the site of the Israeli strike were almost zero. Hashim was Hassan Nasrallahʼs cousin.

On October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that IDF had already eliminated two successors to the head of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, but did not name them.

The situation in the Middle East

The situation between Israel and Hezbollah escalated this September. In particular, on September 17, hundreds of pagers belonging to members of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded in Lebanon. On September 18, there was a repeated series of explosions — walkie-talkies and radio receivers were detonated. The Washington Post writes that Israel invented the "pager operation" back in 2022, and the preparation lasted as long as nine years.

After the repeated explosions, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said Israel was shifting its main military effort to the north, where the country borders Lebanon, and a "new phase" of the war was beginning.

On September 30, it became known that Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

As of October 23, it is known that Israel also eliminated the previous leader of Hamas Ismail Haniya and his successor Yahya Sinwar.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shia Muslim military-political organization founded in 1982. Hezbollah is actively supported by Iran, it is recognized as a terrorist in more than 20 countries, in particular in the USA, EU and Great Britain. Hezbollah has been against Israel since its inception.

