Personnel changes in the government. The Verkhovna Rada agreed to the dismissal of four ministers

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) held another meeting, where personnel changes took place.

In particular, the MPs agreed to dismiss the Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets, and the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska.

Oleksandr Kamyshin

Oleksandr Kamyshin has been the head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry since 2023. From April 10, 2023, he is a member of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Before that, he was the chairman of the board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” from 2022. 243 deputies voted for his resignation.

Olha Stefanishyna

Olha Stefanishyna was appointed to the post of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine on June 4, 2020. Before that, from March to December 2017, she worked as the director of the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers. In December 2017, she was appointed the general director of this institution. The parliament supported her dismissal with 241 votes.

Ruslan Strilets

He held the position of the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine from April 14, 2022. Before that, he temporarily performed the duties of the minister from November 2021. In 2007-2012, he worked in the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration, and after that he started working in government positions in the field of environmental protection. His resignation was supported by 244 MPs.

Denys Malyuska

Denys Malyuska is a Ukrainian lawyer, businessman, chairman of the board of BRDO/World Bank Group, the MP of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the "Servant of the People" party. He held the position of Minister of Justice of Ukraine since August 29, 2019. Member of the National Investment Council since December 2019. 249 parliamentarians voted for the dismissal of the minister.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk and the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval remained in their positions — the parliament did not receive the required number of votes for their resignation.

Iryna Vereshchuk

Vereshchuk will hold the post of the Deputy Prime Minister — the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine from November 4, 2021. Before that, Vereshchuk was an MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation since 2019. She was also a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and the head of the State Security and Defense Subcommittee. From September to November 2019, she represented the government in the Verkhovna Rada. She filed her credentials after her statements that the then Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk planned to fire her for criticizing the state budget and the actions of the Cabinet of Ministers. Out of the required 226, 214 MPs voted for her resignation.

Vitaliy Koval

On November 21, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Vitaliy Koval to the post of chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. Before that, he was the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration since 2019. He was a candidate for mayor of Rivne from the "Servant of the People" party. One vote was not enough to release Koval.

The meeting of the Council ended without considering the dismissal of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, who also submitted a resignation letter.