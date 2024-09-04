The Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba resigned

On September 4, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba submitted his resignation to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament).

This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on his Facebook page.

The application will be considered at one of the nearest plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada received resignations from the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, the Vice-Prime Minister — Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk and the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction David Arakhamia informed about "major reboots of the government" already this week.

"More than 50% of the staff of the Cabinet will undergo changes. Tomorrow is the day of layoffs, and the day after tomorrow is the day of appointments," he said.

According to Arakhamia, the final list will be determined at the meeting of the faction on September 4.