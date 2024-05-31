Germany also allowed Ukraine to fire its weapons at the Russian Federation

The federal government of Germany allows Ukraine to attack targets in Russia with German weapons.
Government spokesman Steffen Hebeshreit told Der Spiegel that German weapons must be "used in accordance with international law."
This decision is the result of the recent strengthening of the Russian offensive in the border zone of the Kharkiv region. Ukraine has long been actively seeking permission to strike Russian territory with Western weapons. And Germany did agree to relax restrictions.
In addition, on the eve of the German decision, a similar decision was made in the administration of US President Joe Biden — there secretly allowed Ukraine to use American Himars for retaliatory strikes and only in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region, from where the Russian invaders are launching a new offensive.
On May 31, the spokesman of President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the United States had authorized the use of American weapons for strikes against Russia.
- Back on May 26, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated at a meeting with citizens that he was against Ukraineʼs use of weapons provided by Berlin for attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation.
- On May 3, the head of the British Foreign Ministry David Cameron said that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have the right to strike Russian targets with weapons provided by London, and later Sweden, Poland and Finland made similar statements. The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands and the President of France also spoke in favor of easing restrictions for the Armed Forces. And the NATO Parliamentary Assembly called on the governments of the Alliance countries to allow Ukraine to strike military targets on the territory of Russia with Western weapons. In Denmark, it was noted that they will allow Ukraine to attack military targets in the Russian Federation with Danish F-16 fighters. Norway also does not mind Ukraine hitting Russia with its weapons.