The federal government of Germany allows Ukraine to attack targets in Russia with German weapons.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebeshreit told Der Spiegel that German weapons must be "used in accordance with international law."

This decision is the result of the recent strengthening of the Russian offensive in the border zone of the Kharkiv region. Ukraine has long been actively seeking permission to strike Russian territory with Western weapons. And Germany did agree to relax restrictions.

In addition, on the eve of the German decision, a similar decision was made in the administration of US President Joe Biden — there secretly allowed Ukraine to use American Himars for retaliatory strikes and only in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region, from where the Russian invaders are launching a new offensive.

On May 31, the spokesman of President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the United States had authorized the use of American weapons for strikes against Russia.