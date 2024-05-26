German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he is against the use of German weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the use of weapons provided by Berlin for strikes on Russian territory.

He stated this at a meeting with citizens, Tagesschau reports.

In particular, he said that he currently sees no reason to expand the range of Western weapons in the war in Ukraine.

According to him, there are "clear rules that have been agreed with Ukraine and are in effect" for the supply of German weapons.

"Thatʼs my position anyway," he added.

According to him, such a policy is to "prevent the conflict from escalating into a major war."

Until now, as a condition for providing weapons to Ukraine, Germany demanded that Kyiv not use them for strikes on the territory of Russia.

In view of the increasingly difficult military situation in Ukraine, Anton Hofreiter, a member of the Bundestag and a foreign policy expert of the Soyuz 90/Greens party, recently called for Ukraine to be allowed to attack Russian territory with Western weapons. He emphasized that in this case "it is about the protection of the Ukrainian population."