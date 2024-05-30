Norway is not against Ukraine hitting Russia with its weapons

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Bart Eide said that Ukraine should conduct the war in the most effective way for itself.

This is reported by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

Therefore, Norway is also not against Ukraine hitting Russia with its weapons.

"We believe that Ukraine has a crystal clear right under international law to attack the Russian Federation within the limits of the defense of its territory. Therefore, we fundamentally believe that Ukraine can use the weapons it received from Western countries against Russian military facilities," the minister said.

According to him, if the Russian army attacks Ukraine and fires long-range artillery, the Defense Forces of Ukraine should also have the opportunity to attack in return.

On May 3, the head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Cameron, said that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have the right to strike Russian targets with weapons provided by London, and later Sweden, Poland and Finland made similar statements. The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands and the President of France also spoke in favor of easing restrictions for the Armed Forces. And the NATO Parliamentary Assembly called on the governments of the Alliance countries to allow Ukraine to strike military targets on the territory of Russia with Western weapons.

The German government is also inclined to allow Ukraine to strike the Russian Federation with German weapons, while the US is ready to "adapt and adjust" its position as needed. The USA is under pressure from several key European allies to allow Ukraine to use its weapons against the Russian Federation. The New York Times wrote that Joe Bidenʼs administration is already actively discussing easing restrictions.