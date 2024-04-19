Head of the CIA: Ukraine will lose the war against Russia by the end of 2024 without US help

The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns said that without the American aid package, Ukraine will lose the war by the end of 2024.

Speaking at an event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Burns called on lawmakers to vote for aid to Ukraine as soon as possible, writes Politico.

The CIA director said that with this help, the Ukrainians will be able to hold their ground and destroy Putinʼs confidence that time is on his side. Otherwise, there is a real risk of defeat on the battlefield by the end of the year and the threat that Russia will be able to dictate its terms.

Burns believes that aid to Ukraine also affects the geopolitical situation. This will affect Chinese leader Xi Jinpingʼs ambitions for Taiwan and give confidence to allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

Politico noted that this is perhaps the strongest warning from a senior US administration official about the war.

At the beginning of April 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that without the help of the United States, Ukraine would lose the war.