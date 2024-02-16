The US House of Representatives adjourned without voting on aid to Ukraine

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson announced a break in its work without putting to a vote the bill on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The White House criticized him for this.

The Hill writes about it.

Before that, the Senate approved bipartisan funding for aid to allies, but Johnson said the bill lacked tougher border security measures, so he would not bring it up for a vote.

White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates claimed in a memo obtained by The Hill that Mike Johnson had early adjourned the House to avoid a vote on the bill "instead of ending the damage it does to our national security."

The vote on the draft law on aid to the Allies was supposed to take place on January 16, but it was canceled. The House of Representatives will return to work on February 28.

After that, US President Joe Biden wrote: "The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten."

According to Andrew Bates, Johnson is not holding a vote on the bill due to political considerations. Most likely, we are talking about pressure from ex-president Donald Trump on the Republicans.

Meanwhile, Mike Johnson said that Joe Biden refused to negotiate with him on this bill.