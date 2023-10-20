Joe Biden asked Congress for $61.4 billion for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress for additional aid in the amount of $106 billion. Of them, $61.4 billion is to support Ukraine, the rest is for Israel and for strengthening the border between the States and Mexico.

This is stated on the website of the White House.

Most of the money to support Ukraine should go to the programs of the US Department of Defense for armaments for Ukraine and the replenishment of its own reserves — $30 billion. Another $14.4 billion is earmarked for military, intelligence and other security assistance.

$16.3 billion for the State Departmentʼs programs for economic, security, and operational support, and another $481 million for programs to support Ukrainians going to the States under the U4U program. So that Ukraine could develop its nuclear and radiological capabilities and be able to respond to such risks — $149 million.

For Israel, Biden asked for $14.3 billion. The rest are for protection near the Mexican border.