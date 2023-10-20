Joe Biden asked Congress for $61.4 billion for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress for additional aid in the amount of $106 billion. Of them, $61.4 billion is to support Ukraine, the rest is for Israel and for strengthening the border between the States and Mexico.
This is stated on the website of the White House.
Most of the money to support Ukraine should go to the programs of the US Department of Defense for armaments for Ukraine and the replenishment of its own reserves — $30 billion. Another $14.4 billion is earmarked for military, intelligence and other security assistance.
$16.3 billion for the State Departmentʼs programs for economic, security, and operational support, and another $481 million for programs to support Ukrainians going to the States under the U4U program. So that Ukraine could develop its nuclear and radiological capabilities and be able to respond to such risks — $149 million.
For Israel, Biden asked for $14.3 billion. The rest are for protection near the Mexican border.
- On October 15, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the new military aid package for Israel and Ukraine will cost much more than $2 billion, and NBC News, citing sources in the US Congress, wrote that Joe Biden would ask the US Congress for $60 billion for of Ukraine and $40 billion for Israel, Taiwan and the US-Mexico border.
- The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress , Kevin McCarthy, was removed from office early on October 3, 2023 — for the first time in the history of the States. The petition for the resignation of Speaker Kevin McCarthy was brought by his party colleague Matt Gates. Among the reasons given by some of his party members for demanding the dismissal of Speaker McCarthy are cooperation with Democrats to pass a short-term resolution to fund the US government and the refusal to block aid to Ukraine.
- While the Speaker of the House of Representatives is gone (which has been for two weeks), the House cannot do its business, including approving new aid to Israel or Ukraine.