NBC: Joe Biden will ask the US Congress for $60 billion for Ukraine

In a request to Congress, US President Joe Biden will ask for $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and $40 billion for Israel, Taiwan and the US-Mexico border.

This is reported by NBC News with reference to sources in the US Congress.

The administration is expected to present details of the new funding package to Congress on October 20. This will be a general request for additional funding until next September.

In addition, as reported in the press service of the White House, on October 19, Biden will address the Americans with a speech dedicated to the attack by the militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas on Israel and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. He will deliver a speech in the Oval Office. According to Kyiv time, it will be 3 oʼclock at night on October 20.