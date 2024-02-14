The US House of Representatives will not vote on the bill on aid to Ukraine. Yet

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson informed that he does not currently plan to vote on the Senate-approved aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

He said this in a comment to journalist Jake Sherman.

"Of course not now. We are dealing with the appropriations process. We have immediate deadlines for implementation, and this is what the House is focused on now," the speaker commented.

Appropriation processes refer to funds allocated from centralized and decentralized sources to cover specific expenditures.

The day before, the US Senate voted for a separate bill on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which provides $95.3 billion for the three countries. Of these, $60.06 billion is to support Ukraine. Before this vote, Johnson had already criticized the bill and questioned its passage.

Both houses of the US Congress (Senate and House of Representatives) must approve the legislation before President Joe Biden can sign it.