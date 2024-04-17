Biden is ready to immediately sign laws on aid to Ukraine as soon as they are passed by Congress and the Senate

US President Joe Biden announced his readiness to sign separate bills on aid to allies, including Ukraine.
"I strongly support this package to secure critical support for Israel and Ukraine, provide much-needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and strengthen security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," the White House said.
He emphasized that Ukraine is facing a sharp increase in attacks, so the US House of Representatives has no right to delay, because the Senate still has to vote after them.
"I will sign this law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends and we will not allow Iran or Russia to succeed," Biden said.
The Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives, after a secret briefing on Ukraine, also called on Congress to urgently approve aid — by the end of this week. The corresponding statement was made public by the chairman of the Committee, Republican Congressman Mike Turner, and a high-ranking member of the committee, Democratic Congressman Jim Himes.
The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, confirmed the intention to hold a final vote on separate bills on aid to US allies, including Ukraine, by the evening of Saturday, April 20. He wrote about this in a letter to members of the lower house of Congress.