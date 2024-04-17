The House of Representatives announced the project of aid to Ukraine. It provides $61 billion and ATACMS

On April 17, the US House of Representatives published the text of the draft law on aid to Ukraine for almost $61 billion.

The document, in particular, states that the US president should provide ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible after the law enters into force.

However, if the US leader determines that the transfer of long-range missile systems will harm the national security and interests of the United States, then he can cancel such a transfer.

Out of the total amount of $60.84 billion for Ukraine, $13.8 billion is proposed to be allocated for the purchase of the latest weapons systems, defense goods and services, and more than $23 billion for the replenishment of American weapons stockpiles.

In addition, under the Foreign Military Financing program, which provides for the allocation of grants for the purchase of weapons from manufacturers, the project lays down $1.6 billion.

Regarding economic assistance, the bill proposes to provide $7.85 billion in loans by September 30, 2025. However, it is forbidden to allocate these funds for the payment of pensions.

The text of the draft law states that no later than 60 days after it becomes effective, Biden must conclude an agreement with the government of Ukraine on the return of the provided funds.

At the same time, the US president has the right to write off up to 50% of Ukraineʼs debt for economic assistance provided to it, but not earlier than November 15, 2024. And from January 1, 2026, the president of the United States can cancel any debt, provided that this decision is supported by Congress.

Within 45 days, the US Congress must receive from the Biden administration a "strategy for supporting Ukraine" — it must be multi-year and contain a list of "specific goals" that the administration seeks to achieve .