”Russia does not understand anything except force.” Zelenskyi said that Ukraineʼs partners should support strikes on Russian refineries

President Zelenskyi said that Ukraineʼs partners should support strikes on Russian oil refineries and military plants.

He said this on April 3 at a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Commenting on the call of the UN not to attack Russian infrastructure facilities, the president proposed to first come to Kharkiv, which regularly suffers from Russian attacks, and "then condemn something."

"Russia does not understand anything except force. And all the condemnations regarding the illegal occupation of our territories, attacks on our energy, blackouts that we experienced in these two years, undermining of our infrastructure, our hydroelectric plants, etc. All these condemnations did not lead to a decrease in attacks by the Russian Federation," the president emphasized.

He added that "all this suggests that these people understand only one thing — when there is a powerful answer."

"Therefore, I believe that on the contrary, our Western partners should support Ukrainian responses," Zelenskyi said.

The President of Finland added that Ukraine strikes for legitimate purposes.

"The question is the price of oil, or do we have any difficulties with it? War is collateral damage, and whoever attacks, they know what theyʼre doing, and theyʼre doing it skillfully without putting civilians at risk. This should always be kept in mind... Russia understands only this way," commented Stubb.