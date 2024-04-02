The drones attacked enterprises in Russian Tatarstan, which is 1,500 km from Ukraine

On the morning of April 2, unknown drones attacked enterprises in Yelabuz and Nizhnyokamsk in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan. The number of victims has increased to six.

Russian media and operational services write about it.

The strikes took place in the special economic zone "Alabuga", which is already under US sanctions — there Russia established the production of analogs of Iranian Shahed drones.

It is about 1,500 kilometers from the borders of Ukraine to Yelabuga.

The local authorities claim damage to a complex of eight hostels for employees and students of "Alabuga Polytechnic", while the following is written about the enterprises: "The technological process of the enterprises is not disturbed."

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on oil and gas facilities on the territory of Russia — refineries, oil depots, and gas terminals.