The drones attacked enterprises in Russian Tatarstan, which is 1,500 km from Ukraine

On the morning of April 2, unknown drones attacked enterprises in Yelabuz and Nizhnyokamsk in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan. The number of victims has increased to six.
Russian media and operational services write about it.
The strikes took place in the special economic zone "Alabuga", which is already under US sanctions — there Russia established the production of analogs of Iranian Shahed drones.
It is about 1,500 kilometers from the borders of Ukraine to Yelabuga.
The local authorities claim damage to a complex of eight hostels for employees and students of "Alabuga Polytechnic", while the following is written about the enterprises: "The technological process of the enterprises is not disturbed."
Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on oil and gas facilities on the territory of Russia — refineries, oil depots, and gas terminals.
- In particular, on March 13 in Ryazan, Russia, an oil refinery caught fire after a drone attack. Prior to that, drones attacked a refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and an oil depot in Oryol. At the same time, the oil refinery of the Lukoil company in the Nizhny Novgorod region lost part of its capacity due to the attack. On March 17 , another oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation caught fire due to a drone attack.
- Against the background of the attacks, stock exchange prices for gasoline AI-92 and AI-95, as well as for summer diesel fuel, have increased by 8-23% since the beginning of the year.
- At the end of March , a sharp decline in gasoline production was recorded in Russia — gasoline production in the country fell by 7.4% and amounted to 754.6 thousand tons.