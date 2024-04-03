The UN urged not to attack Russian infrastructure facilities

During a briefing on April 2, UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric called for an end to attacks on Russiaʼs "civilian infrastructure". He said this while answering a question about the attack on facilities in Tatarstan.

"We oppose and call for an end to all attacks on civilian infrastructure," the transcript of the spokesmanʼs briefing reads.

During the briefing, Dujarric also noted that attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine are ongoing, and humanitarian workers are providing support to people across the country. At the same time, in the context of these statements, he did not call on Moscow to stop attacks on Ukraine.

Attack on enterprises of Tatarstan

On the morning of April 2, drones attacked Tatarstan enterprises — in Yelabuz and Nizhnyokamsk. The local authorities stated that there were no serious damages, and the technological process of the enterprises was not disturbed. The Ukrainian media, with reference to sources in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR), reported that this was a special operation by Ukrainian intelligence officers. Intelligence specified that drones attacked the factory in Yelabuz, where Iranian Shahed drones are assembled, marking them as "Geran-2". The leadership of the special economic zone "Alabuga" stated that the drones were "equipped with equipment from NATO countries", but did not specify what exactly it was about. GUR denies the use of foreign technologies. The OSINT community believes that the plant was attacked by a UJ-22 Airborne drone from Ukrjet.

It was also reported that one of the drones tried to hit the "TANECO" oil refinery and aimed at the technological installation, after which a fire started. The drone hit the primary oil processing unit at the refinery. The capacity of this installation reached 8 million tons of oil. This was the first drone attack on the territory of Tatarstan since the beginning of the full-scale war.