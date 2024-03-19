In Russia, a new commander of the Navy was appointed after the loss of a third of the fleet in the Black Sea

In Russia, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy was officially changed after the loss of almost a third of the shipʼs crew in the Black Sea. Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev became the executor.

He was introduced to this position at a ceremony on the occasion of the Day of the Submarine Sailor in Kronstadt, state media reported.

According to Important Histories publication, Moiseyev briefly commanded the Black Sea Fleet in 2018-2019. During it, the Navy and the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained ships of the Naval Forces of Ukraine in the Kerch Strait and captured 24 Ukrainian sailors for further exchange. After that, Moiseyev became the commander of the Northern Fleet.

Now Moiseyev replaced Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov. On March 10, Fontanka and Izvestia publications wrote about his dismissal, citing sources. The reasons for the resignation were not specified, but the reports appeared after Ukraineʼs attack on the Serhiy Kotov patrol ship.

Yevmenov has held the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy since May 2019. After the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, he came under the sanctions of the United States, the European Union, Great Britain and other countries.