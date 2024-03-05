In Crimea, naval drones attacked the Russian patrol ship of project 22160 “Sergei Kotov”

In Crimea, Magura V5 naval drones attacked the Russian patrol ship of project 22160 "Sergei Kotov". It happened in the territorial waters of Ukraine, near the Kerch Strait.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR).

The ship suffered damage to the stern, starboard and port sides. The mission was carried out by the special unit of GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Group 13 in cooperation with the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Intelligence representative Andriy Yusov added that the ship was destroyed.

There are dead and wounded, he also claims. Part of the crew was able to evacuate, so the exact information is being clarified. At least 10 ambulances were called to the land area, GUR adds.

The cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million.

This ship was launched in 2021. It is armed with powerful radar systems and some air defense systems, which makes it possible to use it as a mobile air defense or radar vehicle. This ship protected more important ships and objects, in particular the Crimean Bridge.