An “oily stain” remained. GUR published the intercepted conversations of Russians at the site of the destruction of the ship “Caesar Kunikov”

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published intercepted conversations of Russians at the site of the destruction of the large amphibious assault ship "Caesar Kunikov". The quality of the recording is very bad, but the word "debris" is clearly heard there. Intelligence reports that only an "oily stain" remained from the enemy ship after the attack, that is, the assault ship sank.

"The Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters of the aggressor state carry out a visual inspection of the place where the ship sank. The military transport aircraft An-26 of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation acts as a relay of information," GUR added.

According to preliminary data, "Caesar Kunikov" was loaded, possibly with weapons and equipment.