The Czech PM did not announce the details of the supply of shells to Ukraine in the presence of Fico. He is afraid of leaking information

At a meeting with allies in Paris, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala adjusted the details of his speech so as not to announce the details of the supply of ammunition to Ukraine in the presence of his Slovak colleague Robert Fico.

The Czech publication Aktualne writes about it.

According to journalists, from the beginning French President Emmanuel Macron informed about the presence of representatives of almost 15 countries. There, Fiala planned to tell how the Czech initiative to find ammunition for Ukraine outside the European Union is progressing.

However, the initial 15 countries "gradually turned into 25 invitees", among whom was the head of the Slovak government Robert Fico.

When Fiala found out about Ficoʼs presence, he decided to change the content of his speech. "Yes, we striked it [from the record]," a source in Czech diplomacy confirmed to Aktuálně.cz.

Fiala feared that strategic information about the munitions could reach the Russians through what is believed to be a pro-Russian prime minister of Slovakia.