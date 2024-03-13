Deliveries of ammunition promised by the Czech Republic will begin in June

Artillery shells, which will be purchased at the initiative of the Czech Republic, will probably begin to be delivered to Ukraine at the beginning of summer.

This was stated by the adviser to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic on national security Tomas Pojar, Euractiv reports.

"The promised money has to come, and the contracts must be made. At the point when the contract is concluded, it will take several weeks to get it (the ammunition) to Ukraine," Pojar noted.

He declined to reveal the origin of the ammunition, saying the initiative is looking for ammunition around the world "wherever it is available at a reasonable price and of reasonable quality."

The coordinators of the initiative are aware that Russia will try to disrupt the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, so they try to keep all the details secret.