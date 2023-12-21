The Netherlands and Germany provided Ukraine with €191 million in support, and Finland with €106 million in military aid

The Netherlands, Germany and Finland allocated new aid packages to Ukraine for various needs in the total amount of €296.5 million.

The Netherlands

The countryʼs government provides the first support package for Ukraine, planned for 2024, worth €102 million. The money will be used for humanitarian aid and urgent needs, in particular, demining of agricultural lands and liberated territories, assistance in the energy sector, restoration of critical infrastructure.

In total, the Netherlands has reserved €2 billion for 2024 to help Ukraine.

The Netherlands agreed to transfer 42 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, some of which will be used for training. They also provide artillery shells, ammunition for tanks, help in the reconstruction and humanitarian sphere, strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

Germany

The federal government provides the European Energy Community with €88.5 million in a fund for Ukraine. The Ukrainian government will use the money from it to purchase electricity, equipment (transformers and generators), and repairs. Part of the funds will go to the transition to green energy.

Contributions to Ukraineʼs energy support fund are part of this yearʼs more than €1.6 billion winter aid package, which also includes money to strengthen air defense, support political development and humanitarian aid.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with various types of weapons, including PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, Marder BMPs, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, air defense systems, MLRS, and Leopard tanks. The Federal Republic of Germany also allocates money for Ukrenergo, transfers humanitarian aid and has pledged to double its aid to Ukraine next year to €8 billion.

Finland

The country is sending 21 shipments of defense aid to Ukraine, which will cost it €106 million. The Finns are not informed about the contents of the delivery for security reasons.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkianen added that the total value of the military equipment packages that the country is supplying is currently €1.6 billion.

In the near future, Finland will launch the production of artillery ammunition for Ukraine. At the same time, the Finnish government financially supports the export of grain from Ukraine and humanitarian demining.