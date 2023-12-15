Germany is sending Ukraine humanitarian aid worth €6.1 million for the winter

The Federal Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs of Germany are providing comprehensive humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to help it survive the winter in wartime conditions. €6.1 million was allocated for this.

The press service of the German government writes about it.

The Federal Technical Assistance Agency has already delivered more than 400 aid shipments with a total value of more than €250 million, with another 500 generators, heaters, battery packs, tents, beds, blankets, water treatment plants and housing containers on the way.

Earlier, 120 fire engines, dump trucks, excavators, construction machines, etc. were brought to Ukraine. To support the Ukrainian health care system, Germany also accepts patients from Ukraine. So far, 944 patients have received medical assistance.

"In the face of another difficult winter, we stand with the people of Ukraine, who continue to suffer unimaginably from Putinʼs criminal war," added Interior Minister Nancy Feser.

Help from Germany

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with various types of weapons, including PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, Marder BMPs, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, air defense systems, MLRS, and Leopard tanks.

In March 2023, Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared that Germany would increase production of ammunition and weapons repair capacity to further support Ukraine. According to the German government, in 2022 Germany provided arms to Ukraine worth €2 billion, and in 2023 it planned to provide equipment and ammunition worth €5.4 billion.

At the same time, Germany allocated €24.5 million to Ukrenergo to strengthen the energy system.