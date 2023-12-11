Germany will increase aid to Ukraine to €8 billion next year

Germany will double its aid to Ukraine in 2024 to €8 billion.

Minister of State for European Affairs of the German Federal Republic of Germany Anna Luhrmann informed about this before the meeting of heads of foreign affairs of European countries in Brussels, as reports “Ukrinform”.

According to her, Germany will increase military support to Ukraine from €4 to €8 billion.

At the same time, the official added that negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU may open this week. Anna Lührmann said that Germany has a clear position on this and "the 26 EU members are very united in wanting to start such talks", hoping that it will happen, despite protests from Hungary.

In general, the meeting of foreign ministers will discuss the continuation of support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Help from Germany

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with various types of weapons, including PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, Marder BMPs, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, air defense systems, MLRS, and Leopard tanks.

In March 2023, Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared that Germany would increase production of ammunition and weapons repair capacity to further support Ukraine.

According to the German government, in 2022 Germany provided arms to Ukraine worth €2 billion, and in 2023 it planned to provide equipment and ammunition worth €5.4 billion.