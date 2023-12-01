Orban suggests not discussing Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union at the December EU summit

Hungary will not promise to start negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union, because the rules do not provide for such a possibility. Instead, Budapest proposes not to bring up the issue of Ukraineʼs accession to the EU at all at the summit, which will be held on December 14-15.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán informed about this on “Kossuth” radio, the Hungarian publication “Index” reports.

Orban claims that it is "clear in advance" that there will be no agreement on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU among the member states.

According to him, currently the negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU "do not correspond to the interests of Hungary". He suggests that the European Union conclude a strategic partnership agreement with Ukraine, and return to the "talk about accession" in a few years.