Reuters: The EU will be able to bypass Hungaryʼs veto and allocate €50 billion to Ukraine

The European Union will be able to bypass Hungaryʼs veto on the allocation of €50 billion to Ukraine.

This is reported by "Reuters" with reference to EU officials.

The European Commission proposed to expand budget support so that Ukraine could pay salaries and cover other expenses. All 27 EU states must vote for this aid package at the summit on December 14-15. Hungary can block the aid, as it has done before.

According to two EU officials, if Budapest promises a solution, the EU will ask national governments to create their own aid packages for Kyiv. And bilateral agreements will also provide €50 billion.

"We would like to have Hungary on board, but there comes a point when people are fed up with Budapest holding everyone hostage. The workaround is tedious, but we have it if needed," noted one EU official.

And the second added that the issue of Ukraineʼs support will be resolved — Kyiv will receive it.