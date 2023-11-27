Germany allocated €24.5 million to Ukrenergo to strengthen the energy system

"Ukrenergo" attracts additional €24.5 million from Germany to strengthen the energy system.

The chairman of the board of “Ukrenergo” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi announced this.

The German government, through the KfW bank, allocated a €24 million grant and another €500 000 to strengthen the stability of the Ukrainian energy system. The money will be used to develop technical connections with the energy system of continental Europe, restore high-voltage facilities in the western region and build their protection.

“Ukrenergo” has already raised more than €220 million through cooperation with KfW to restore substations and maintain liquidity.

At the same time, the German operators of the transmission system Amprion, TenneT, TrasnetBW and 50 Herz provided more than a hundred pieces of equipment for the repair of main power grids and substations of “Ukrenergo”.