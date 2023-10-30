Last year, the Russians damaged 270 energy facilities in Ukraine. Some were completely destroyed

During last yearʼs attacks on Ukraineʼs energy system, the Russians damaged 270 energy facilities across the country. Only on the first day of shelling, October 10, 11 energy facilities were under fire.

"Yasno" CEO Serhiy Kovalenko told about this in an interview with "LIGA.net".

"As for the facilities, there are 270 energy facilities across the country. This is 50% of the entire energy system. And these are large objects, this is not a transformer near the house. This is either generation or something serious distributional," he noted.

According to Kovalenko, 30% falls on generation, and 20% on distribution networks. There are objects that were demolished to zero and they cannot be restored, only to be rebuilt, which will take years and large investments.

History of attacks on the power system

From September 2022, the Russian occupiers fired more than 1 200 missiles and drones at Ukraineʼs energy facilities in six months, approximately 250 of them hit the target. Because of shelling, temporary blackouts were introduced in the country, which in some cases lasted several days.

Massive missile attacks hit the thermal generation and electrical substations, all thermal and hydroelectric plants were fired at, which suffered varying degrees of damage. There was a power shortage in Ukraine, and the country tried to stabilize the power system throughout the autumn-winter period.

On February 12, 2023, "Ukrenergo" reported for the first time during Russiaʼs fall-winter attacks on the Ukrainian energy system that there is no power shortage.