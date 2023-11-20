Government: Energy facilities in Ukraine received three levels of protection

The government decided to divide the protection of energy infrastructure facilities into three levels.

This was reported by the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure on November 20.

Energy facilities received three levels of protection:

The first level is the construction of gabions and big bags . In this way, 90 objects in 21 oblasts were protected from the debris of drones and missiles.

and . In this way, 90 objects in 21 oblasts were protected from the debris of drones and missiles. The second is protection against drones and shaheeds. From March 2023, concrete structures are being built around the main network of Ukrenergo. 22 substations, 63 autotransformers in 14 regions are thus protected.

The third is missile defense. In 14 regions, 22 substations are protected from direct missile hits.

All project decisions are coordinated with the General Staff and the State Emergency Service. During the design process, documentation from experts in Britain and the USA is also used.